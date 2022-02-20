Quetta Eye a Miracle to Qulaify for PSL Playoffs as They Face Karachi

Quetta Gladiators will go head to head against Karachi Kings in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 2:30 pm PKT on Sunday, 20 February.

Match Preview

Quetta will be hoping to pull off a miracle as they face Karachi Kings in their final encounter of the group stages in PSL 7. Karachi, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament but will be looking to get a win to close out their campaign.

Quetta were completely outplayed by Multan Sultans in their previous match and they will be determined to quickly bounce back and get their fourth win in the campaign. Quetta will be hoping that Jason Roy and Umar Akmal can continue their exceptional form and help them win the encounter.

Babar Azam will be looking for a similar performance in their last outing against Lahore and close the season on a high. With nothing to lose, Karachi can be a dangerous opponent for Quetta

Quetta are likely to make some changes in their line-up while Karachi are expected to name an unchanged line-up.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 20 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators possible XI –Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Muddasar, Noor Ahmed, Khurram Shehzad

Karachi Kings possible XI –Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Mir Hamza, Usman Shinwari

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have come face to face 13 times in the tournament. Gladiators have an upper hand with 8 wins while Kings have won 5. They last faced each other in PSL 7 on 29 January 2022 at National Stadium Karachi which Quetta won by 8 wickets.

X-Factor

Jason Roy will be looking to continue his fine form and score big in an all-important clash for Quetta. Gladiators will be hoping that he can provide them with a formidable start and they can register a big win.

Qasim Akram has been a real X-factor for Karachi in the recent games. Kings will be hoping that the youngster can provide them with the impetus to kick on and finish their season on a high.