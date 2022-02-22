PCB Set to Reduce Ticket Prices for Pakistan-Australia Test Series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to offer affordable tickets to the cricket fans for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia to attract the maximum crowd to the stadium.

According to The News, the price of a single ticket will not exceed Rs. 500 per day for the Test series. The range of tickets will be between Rs. 100 and Rs. 500. For the general stands, the ticket price will be as low as Rs. 100 per day.

The Australian national cricket team will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, and therefore, the PCB has decided to facilitate cricket fans in every way so they can attend the matches to watch the live action.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Australian Superstars Have Opted Out of Pakistan Series

“We are waiting for the official series logo unveiling before putting tickets on sale. Possibly within the next three days, tickets for the Test series will go on sale. We expect a packed or near-capacity Pindi Stadium for most of the days of the first Test. The sister cities have always responded well when it comes to international matches,” a PCB official said.

While answering a question regarding NCOC approval for a hundred percent capacity, the official said, “We are already having hundred percent capacity for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. With COVID-19 infection ratio dropping down considerably, chances are bright for having packed to a capacity crowd for the series.” The PCB is also planning to invite some leading figures each day of the Test and honor them during intervals.