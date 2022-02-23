Senate Panel Approves Energy Ministry’s 101 PSDP Projects for Next Budget

Senate Standing Committee on Power has approved 101 developmental schemes of the Ministry of Energy’s Power Division to be presented in the next federal budget 2022-23.

The Senate panel held its meeting with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair at the Parliament Lodges, Islamabad, on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, and senior officers of the Ministry of Power and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) along with other officials concerned.

The committee was briefed on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry for the Financial Year 2022-23 in addition to Detection Bills in HESCO on complaints of over-billing and controversial appointments in order to be made in Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

Regarding the proposed PSDP 2022-23, the committee was informed about the details of ongoing and new projects related to GENCOs, NTDC, DISCOs, and Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and its approval status by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP).

The committee was informed that out of 101 proposed projects, 18 projects awaited approvals from CDWP or ECNEC.

Senator Saifullah Abro enquired about the dates set for the completion of projects and stressed the proper utilization of funds. Criticizing the lack of regulations, he said that delays in projects contributed to an increase in costs and caused huge losses. He stressed the need to curb power thefts by ensuring action against all the power pilferers.

Deliberating over the plight of consumers because of the Detection Bills sent out by HESCO, the committee was informed that the domestic category was hit by power theft the worst. The local administration, it was revealed, was not cooperative and was involved in pilferage, and around 250 letters had been sent out. The committee stressed the need for putting in place a proper system to ensure curbing the pilferage. The need to protect innocent citizens was emphasized.

Regarding appointments of CEO GHCL, and MD and DMD NTDC, the committee urged the Ministry to take stringent action against any irregularity. It was asserted that all efforts must be made to ensure appointments while fulfilling the employment criteria. In the case of MD NTDC, the committee asked about the reason for sealing appointments beyond 58 years of age. It was asserted that the age limit, in view of the previous standards, must be increased to 62 years. The creation of the post of DMD was termed irrelevant since no prior precedence existed in this regard.