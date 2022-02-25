Full-Strength Islamabad Set to Face Fiery Lahore Qalandars in PSL Eliminator 2

Lahore Qalandars will face-off against Islamabad United in the 2nd eliminator of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm PKT on Friday, 25 February.

Match Preview

A rejuvenated Islamabad United squad will face crowd favorites Lahore Qalandars in the all-important second eliminator tonight. The winner of the encounter will qualify for the final of the tournament against Multan Sultans.

Lahore were disappointing in their previous encounter against Multan Sultans as they were defeated convincingly. The Lahore management will be looking at their senior players, Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman, to set the tone for the match and will rely on Shaheen’s prowess early on in the innings to put a dent in Islamabad’s strong batting unit.

Islamabad, on the other hand, were top-class against Peshawar in the qualifier as they registered a 5 wicket win. They were blessed with the comeback of Alex Hales in the last match and will be further boosted by the comeback of Paul Stirling for another crucial encounter.

Lahore are expected to recall Fawad Ahmed in place of Samit Patel while Islamabad are likely to make two changes. Stirling will come in for Waqas Maqsood while Faheem Ashraf is likely to be ruled out due to an injury and Wasim Jnr. is expected to take his place.

Match Details

Date Friday, 25 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars possible XI – Shaheen Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mehmood

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have come face to face 14 times in the tournament. United have an upper hand with 9 wins while Qalandars have won 5. They last faced each other in PSL 7 on 19 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore which Qalandars won by 66 runs.

X-Factor

Shaheen Afridi has been nothing short of marvelous in the entire tournament. His first spell is a sight to behold and Lahore will be counting on him to lead from the front and provide early breakthroughs to restrict Islamabad.

Alex Hales came back into the side like he never left. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last match to take Islamabad through and United will be looking at him once again to provide the impetus throughout the innings.