Realme Caught Trying to Fool Customers With Recorded Footage During Narzo 50 Launch

Realme recently revealed the Narzo 50 and also hired an e-sports streamer to test it. The entire show was apparently heavily scripted with the company running pre-recorded video footage instead of using an actual clip.

According to RMLeaks, Realme introduced the phone with specifications followed by a 5-round competition of the battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. However, during the quick-scope kill, the company tried to pass up a recorded video as live gameplay footage.

The video shows the proof of another embedded video footage at 10:15. The interface seems to be from Google Photos, proving that the entire video was scripted.

The company’s reasons for doing so remain unclear. However, the last round of the gameplay was live and legitimate.

This is not the first time such an event has taken place. In 2021, eagle-eyed fans caught Realme streaming iPhone game footage while promoting the Realme Narzo 30A. The company later blamed “a wrong file being accidentally sent to the producers.”