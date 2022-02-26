Lahore Qalandars’ Biggest Superstar Returns for PSL 7 Final

Lahore Qalandars’ superstar Rashid Khan is set to rejoin the team for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Rashid had left the tournament midway due to international commitments but he has been allowed by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to rejoin Lahore Qalandars for a day to take part in the all-important clash.

According to details, a special chartered flight will be arranged to bring Rashid to Lahore for the PSL final. He will return back to Bangladesh after the completion of the final to take part in the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on Monday.

Rashid’s inclusion in the team will offer a huge boost to Lahore Qalandars ahead of their final against Multan Sultans on Sunday night. Rashid will need to return a negative Covid-19 result to be allowed back into the league immediately. He will not have to isolate according to the new Covid-19 protocols implemented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Rashid was an influential part of Qalandars squad in the earlier part of the ongoing season and his return to the squad will once again make Lahore a fearsome bowling unit.

Lahore made their way to their second-ever PSL final as they defeated Islamabad United in a thrilling encounter at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night. Lahore pulled off an amazing comeback as they bundled Islamabad out to win the match by 6 runs. Qalandars will be hoping that Rashid’s surprise inclusion will spur them on to win their first-ever PSL title.