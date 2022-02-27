PSL 7 Final: Lahore Qalandars Eye First Title as Multan Sultans Look to Create History

Lahore Qalandars will face-off against Multan Sultans in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. The two teams will battle it out against each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm PKT on Sunday, 27 February.

Match Preview

Lahore and Multan will battle it out for the PSL 7 title in front of a jam-packed crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Defending champions, Multan Sultans will be aiming to become the first side in the history of PSL to defend their title while Lahore will be aiming to win their first-ever PSL title.

Multan have been head and shoulders above their competition in the tournament so far. Multan had no problems in breezing past Lahore in the qualifier and they will be further boosted by the inclusion of their explosive middle-order batter, Tim David, who is eligible for selection once again after testing negative for Covid-19. Multan will be wary of Lahore as they are the only side that has beaten them this tournament.

Lahore, on the other hand, were absolutely electric in their win over Islamabad in the 2nd eliminator a couple of days ago. With the amazing crowd support behind them, Lahore will look to put in a similar performance and pull off another win against the mighty Sultans.

Multan are likely to make one change with David coming in for Johnson Charles while Lahore are likely to name an unchanged XI.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 27 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Possible Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars possible XI – Shaheen Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans possible XI – Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Shan Masood, Amir Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani

Head to Head

Overall, the two teams have come face to face 12 times in the tournament. Qalandars have an upper hand with 7 wins while Sultans won 5. They last faced each other in the qualifier of PSL 7 on 23 February 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore which Sultans won by 28 runs.

X-Factor

It’s T20I player of the year vs cricketer of the year in the final of PSL 7. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been absolutely top-class for their teams throughout the tournament. While we all know they are quality players, their captaincy has been brilliant throughout the tournament as well. The captain who will execute plans and absorb more pressure will lead his side to a historic victory in the final in a battle of nerves.