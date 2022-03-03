FBR Limits Govt Authorities from Issuing Approvals for Real Estate and Housing Societies

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restrained Public Sector Development Departments and Authorities from issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs), approvals, or permissions to real estate development authorities and housing societies unless the applicant is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue as a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP).

It also issued Condition No. 2 (2022) for Public Sector Development Departments/Authorities in this regard.

The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act, 2010 empowers the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), inter alia, to license or register Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), impose conditions to conduct any activities by the DNFBPs, and issue directions concerning its relevant provisions.

The FBR will exercise its powers conferred under section 6A of the AML Act read with clause 1 (iii) of Schedule IV ibid, pursuant to Condition No.1 of 2021 issued on 25 November 2021 to impose the following condition on all the Public Sector Development Departments/Authorities to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter Pakistan’s terror financing regime in the country as per the following:

“No Public Sector Development Department/Authority shall provide any NOC/Approval/Permission to any kind of Real Estate Development Authority or Housing Society (commercial/residential) unless the applicant is registered with the Federal Board of Revenue as a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) and has also appointed or nominated AIVIL/CFT Compliance Officer.

The Public Sector Development Department/Authorities shall also ensure that previously approved Real Estate Authorities or Societies falling in their respective jurisdiction and currently in business are registered with FBR as DNFBPs and have appointed or nominated AML/CFT Compliance Officers”.

The Public Sector Development Departments/Authorities will immediately issue instructions to the concerned staff and respective housing authorities or societies for registration with the FBR as DNFBPs and appointment or nomination of AML/CFT Compliance Officers without fail.

The FBR added that real estate development authorities or societies may also be informed to obtain a Registration Certificate from the concerned Director, DNFBPs once registered as a DNFBP with the FBR.