Unity Foods Faces SECP Investigations Over Alleged Irregularities Worth Billions

Unity Foods is facing investigations from the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regarding certain transactions, including related party deals, well-informed sources told ProPakistani. A Show Cause Notice was issued by the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to M/S Unity Foods Limited (formerly M/S Taha Spinning Mills Ltd) dated 26th November 2018 under section 257 of the Companies Act, 2017.

According to a document reviewed by ProPakistani, the examination of Unity’s financial statements for the years ending June 30th, 2016 and June 30th, 2017 was conducted, as well as subsequent correspondence which revealed that Solvent Extraction Plant was acquired from M/s Ayesha Solvent Extraction Plant (Pvt) Ltd, an associated undertaking having common directors at exorbitant consideration, and they allegedly failed to explain expenditures of Rs. 454 million.

According to details, the building and another Solvent Extraction Plant having a capacity of 300MKT were acquired from Marvi Industries. The funds were generated by Unity Foods through the Right issue from its shareholders i.e. 36 percent from the general public and 55 percent by common/majority directors, and other shares.

The above transaction generates the suspect of SECP and a Show Cause Notice investigation under section 257 of the Companies Act, 2017 was issued to probe in the matter to confirm the veracity of the transaction. However, Unity Foods Limited challenged the same and filed Writ Petition No. 4807 of 2018 before Hon’ble High Court of Islamabad who passed an interim order in their favor, and consequently, SECP was unable to pass the final order.

Later, the financial statement for the year ending June 30th, 2018, and June 30th, 2019 revealed that inspection is required to be carried on under section 221 of the Companies Act, 2017 as BOD announced 221.83 percent right issue at par and raised Rs. 3,750 million for expansion and to acquire assets from Yaqoot Oil Processing & Extracting Mills amounting to Rs. 876 million.

Besides, the company also paid a loan to a related party, Fehmida Amin (Mother of Muhammad Farrukh, the CEO of the Company), to the tune of Rs. 5,035 million in 2019 and Rs. 283 million in the year 2018. Besides, the company also entered into substantial transactions with an associated company namely Unity Feeds (Private) Limited besides other serious illegalities/irregularities.

The SECP also lodged a criminal complaint against the CEO. The Petitioner filed C.P. No. 0-8554 of 2019 before Hon’ble Court and this Hon’ble Court vide interim order dated 31.12.2019 was pleased to suspend the order issued under section 221 of the Companies Act, 2017, however, the petitioner was directed to co-operate with SECP’s authorized officer and provide every document asked for which they failed despite repeated reminders from time to time.

In the interest of shareholders in general and investors in particular, SECP would like to verify among other things, the utilization of the Right Issue Proceeds Utilization amounting to Rs. 2.8 billion. The company has only provided information pertaining to Rs. 876 million out of Rs. 3.7 billion.

Moreover, a copy of the Banking instrument/copies of cheques evidencing the payments received from Ms. Fehmida Amin amounting to Rs. 5,498.4 million have not been provided and require verification.

Similarly, banking instruments/copies of cheques evidencing the payments made to Fehmida Amin amounting to Rs. 5,318.5 million have not been provided and require verification. The company is neither cooperating with SECP to confirm the veracity and genuineness of the aforesaid transactions.

In the absence of the same, the investors would be unable to have complete and accurate information regarding the financial affairs of the company and may lose their hard-earned money.

Regarding the matter of the above-mentioned Company. SECP officials told ProPakistani that it is aware of the situation. The said the financial regulatory agency had already initiated the following two inquiries/inspections against the Company. Details of the same are mentioned below;

Investigation under section 257 of the Act

Investigation proceedings were initiated against Unity Foods Limited (“UFL”) through SCN u/s 257 of Companies Act, 2017 dated September 26, 2018. The SCN has been issued on account of suspicious related party transactions with associated companies. The company filed writ petition no. 4807 of 2018 before the Hon’ble High Court of Islamabad. The matter is subjudice before the Hon’ble High Court of Islamabad.

Inspection under section 221 of the Act

Accounts of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, were examined and based on observations an inspection order dated December 27, 2019, was passed to ascertain the factual position with respect to the utilization of proceeds of right issue, acquisition of assets, related party transactions with the directors and associated companies. The company filed writ petition no. 8554 of 2019 before the Hon’ble High Court of Sindh. The matter is subjudice before the Hon’ble High Court of Sindh.

In response to the regulator’s notice, Unity told ProPakistani, “There are no issues with respect to a loan/right issue proceed usage. As per the announcements made at the PSX with respect to stay orders obtained by us against SECP with respect to show causes, we have provided all the information, as per court order, that SECP has requested us in this respect and we expect these to be resolved soon”.