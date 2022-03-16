Oppo F21+ Pro Leaked Days Ahead of Launch [Image]

Rumors regarding the Oppo F21 series first appeared online in December, leaving fans wondering about the potential release of the lineup. A leaked poster has now revealed F21 Pro’s design.

The poster reveals the camera unit with only two sensors with the LED flash in the corner. Similar to the V21-series, the rear of the device has a golden color.

ALSO READ 10 Ways to Protect Your Privacy – WhatsApp Edition

ALSO READ Apple M1 Ultra Beats Intel Core i9-12900K

The low-resolution poster features Fawad Khan indicating that the smartphone will go live in Pakistan first.

Oppo is expected to unveil the F21 Pro later this month with the tagline ‘Fantastic Selfie,’ suggesting that the company’s marketing strategy will revolve around better camera features, selfies being a major focus.

Other models in the series will include OPPO F21, F21 Pro, and F21 Pro+. More details regarding smartphones will be revealed in the coming days.