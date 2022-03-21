Jofra Archer Compares Sarfaraz’s Captaincy With World-Cup Winning Captain

English pacer, Jofra Archer recently opened up about Sarfaraz Ahmad’s captaincy in PSL, claiming the experience as similar to playing under Eoin Morgan for England. The Barbados-born star also revealed PSL’s role in boosting his confidence during the early years of his career.

ALSO READ Indian Journalist Compares Naseem Shah With Actor Aamir Khan

Looking back at his short stint for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2018, Jofra Archer declared PSL as his very first go at modern-day cricket. The English fast bowler stated that his short time in Pakistan Super League before playing for England helped him adapt to the requirements of the T20 format.

He also compared Sarfaraz Ahmad’s leadership to Eoin Morgan, declaring both of them as great captains.

Jofra Archer said in a podcast with Jarrod Kimber, “One thing I want to share which many people don’t know is my time at PSL before my international debut helped me a lot in understanding the demands of modern T20 cricket. Although playing under Sarfaraz wasn’t much different from [Eoin] Morgan, both damn good leaders.”

ALSO READ Babar Azam Takes a Screamer to Get Rid of Usman Khawaja [Video]

Jofra Archer, who was once England’s most lethal bowler, is now out of action due to fitness issues. It has been over a year since the star pacer last played international cricket.