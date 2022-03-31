Babar Azam Breaks Imran Khan’s Record With a Blistering Century

Babar Azam has become the only Pakistani captain to score an ODI hundred against Australia. With this, he surpassed Imran Khan’s highest score of 82 as captain facing Australia.

Babar Azam proved his class yet again batting against Australia in the second ODI. Chasing the mighty total of 348, Pakistan skipper played a crucial innings as he smashed a blistering hundred. No other Pakistan captain has ever scored a century against Australia as Imran Khan’s 82 remained the highest score.

Babar Azam scored 114 off 83 balls with 11 fours and a six as Pakistan are on the verge of creating history.

Here’s the list of highest scores by Pakistani captains against Australia: