Fans Suffer as PCB’s Mismanagement Results in Long Queues Outside Stadium

PCB’s mismanagement marred the historic event of the final contest between Pakistan and Australia as fans could not enter the stadium in time.

Although the crowd of Lahore is known for its energy, the T20I between Australia and Pakistan seemed to witness low crowd attendance. Despite the tickets being all sold out and the heat not being a factor in the night match, the Gaddafi Stadium was not as full as it was expected to be.

The crowd attendance was disappointing for the commentators as well, since they could not ignore the empty seats in the super-hyped contest.

However, it was not the fans of Lahore who lacked enthusiasm but the management. Reportedly, a large number of spectators were present outside the stadium waiting for the green signal. But, unfortunately, PCB’s management was unable to facilitate the huge crowd in time and the match had to begin with fans still waiting outside.

It was ultimately a full house at Gaddafi Stadium, but only after thousands had to wait for hours to get in.

This is not the first time that PCB’s mismanagement has caused trouble for fans during the historic tour of Australia. Previously, PCB had refused to accept digital tickets because of which many cricket lovers had to suffer including the family of skipper, Babar Azam.