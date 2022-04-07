Pak Suzuki to Refund Overcharged Tax to Customers: Report

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has come to terms with the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) orders to refund the excessive General Sales Tax (GST) amount to its customers.

According to a recent report, relevant authorities received complaints regarding excess GST being charged by the company from 24 customers. A thorough investigation revealed that PSMC had charged 4.5 percent extra GST amount from 9,000 buyers of up to 1,000cc vehicles after July 1, 2021.

FTO Asif Mahmood Jah noted that PSMC had been delivering its vehicles late and charging the old GST rate of 17 percent while the new GST rate of 12.5 percent was already in effect.

He instructed advisor Income Tax Karachi to reach out to the company to refund its customers. Representatives of the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi and PSMC reached a consensus on the refunding mechanism.

According to instructions from FTO, the relevant invoices, and proof of tax paid on those invoices will accompany the refund claims. Thereafter, LTO Karachi will process the claim according to law and refund the amount to PSMC.

Subsequently, the automaker will repay the excess GST amount due against all purchases and provide evidence of the refunds to LTO Karachi and the FTO Office for approval. Although the timeline for repayment is unknown, industry sources say that the entire process could take several months.

Via: The News