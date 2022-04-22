Jazz Collaborates with Leading NGOs to Make Zakat Payments Easy through JazzCash

Determined to create shared value, Jazz has partnered with some of the leading NGOs of Pakistan to provide ease of access to users for their zakat payments.

Through this partnership, Jazz users will be able to make zakat or sadqah payments instantly from the comfort of their homes.

The partner NGOs include Saylani Welfare Trust, Chhipa Welfare Association, Edhi Foundation, SKCMH, Indus Hospital, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Through this collaboration, Jazz aims to positively impact the people of Pakistan while spreading happiness among the underprivileged in times of need. With every donation, Jazz has committed to donate 50% of the amount to help those in need.

Keeping the spirit of sharing alive, Jazz has made it possible for its users to donate through easy mediums. With their JazzCash account, users can donate however much they want, whenever they want!

JazzCash Mobile Account is an actual bank account that is tagged with a user’s mobile number and can be operated through their phone. Through this Mobile Account, they can enjoy complete freedom of accessing financial services anywhere, anytime!

More importantly, users don’t have to rely on traveling to a bank branch, waiting in queues, or completing any documentation.

JazzCash Mobile Account menu works on all types of mobile phones and customers can easily make deposits or withdrawals through any Mobilink Microfinance Bank Branch, Jazz Franchise or Business Center, and JazzCash Agents spread across Pakistan.

As a brand, Jazz is continually invested in creating a better today and a better tomorrow for everyone. Today, Jazz continues to build on these foundations while driving change across the organization to help society meet its most pressing challenges.