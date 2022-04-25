Mysterious Case of ‘Missing’ Dua Zehra Finally Resolved

Dua Zehra, a teenage girl who went missing on 16 April from Karachi, has been “traced” in Lahore, the police said in a statement on Monday.

Dua went missing from her neighborhood in Karachi’s Alfalah Town last week. Now, the city police claims that the missing girl has been “traced” and is currently in Lahore.

According to the police, the girl has married a man named Zaheer Ahmed and has been living with him in Punjab’s capital. Dua is now in police custody and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Govt to Remove Fuel and Power Subsidies Following Donor Pressure

In her statement, the girl told the Lahore Police that she was not kidnapped and left the house of her free will, adding that she reached the city on her own. The sources said that she would soon share a video statement.

According to the police, Dua Zehra has tied the knot, while the Nikah Nama is being verified since the girl is underage. Her husband is a resident of Lahore.

ALSO READ Javed Afridi Shares Video of MG’s Electric Car Plant

The case of the mysterious disappearance of the teenage girl from Karachi shook everyone. She went missing from the Golden Town area 9 days ago, triggering a sense of fear among the masses.

Police conducted multiple raids but failed to recover the girl. The police had claimed that she might have left the house willingly but the family had rejected it.