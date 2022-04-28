New Govt Takes Another U-Turn on Two Weekly Holidays

Following a strong reaction from the federal government employees, the government has reinstated two weekly holidays for selected public offices.

According to a notification issued from the Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has withdrawn his previous notification, which mandated all public offices to work six days a week, abolishing Saturday as a weekly off.

According to the new notification, effective from 2 May, offices that previously operated five days a week will operate from 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM from Monday to Friday.

There will be a two-hour extended break between 12:00 PM to 02:00 PM on Friday.

Similarly, the offices that worked 6 days a week will operate from 08:00 AM to 03:00 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

Friday will be a half-day with offices closing at 01:00 PM.

Days after assuming the office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had abolished Saturday as a weekly holiday and revised the office hours for all federal government offices and institutions.

The move sparked a strong reaction from employees, triggering a series of protest demonstrations even during the month of Ramadan, and forcing the government to revert its decision.