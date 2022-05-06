Usman Qadir Talks About Eid Post Father’s Death, Daughters and T20 World Cup

Pakistani spinner, Usman Qadir, opened up about celebrating Eid without his late father and legendary cricketer, Abdul Qadir, and the importance of his little daughters in his life. The leg-spinner also expressed his wish to represent Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In an exclusive interview with ProPakistani, Usman Qadir revealed that the excitement and joy of the special day is no more the same as it used to be when his father was alive. Usman Qadir missed his father Abdul Qadir on Eid, however, he told that his wife and daughters make the occasion joyous for him.

Talking about inflation in the country, Usman Qadir told that he has to spend a lot of money on Eid but everyone earns money to spend on their family so it’s a part of the festival. The leg-spinner revealed that he misses getting Eidi from the elders but also enjoys giving it to the younger ones now. 28-year-old stated that Eid marks the the return towards normal functioning of life after holy month of Ramadan.

Expressing love for his daughters, the leg-spinner declared them as his ‘lucky charm’. He said that he believes his daughters proved to be lucky for his career since he got a chance to represent Pakistan soon after their birth. Usman Qadir also told that even when he is not in the playing eleven, being with the squad helps him learn a lot. The spinner aims to represent Pakistan in all three formats.

Usman Qadir also expressed high hopes for the success of team Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup stating that Pakistani players have been playing in Australia. Usman Qadir also claimed that he has the experience of Australian conditions, and that he will deliver his best if given a chance in the T20 World Cup 2022.