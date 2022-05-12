Lahore Qalandars to Conduct Tri-Series With Teams From England and South Africa

According to reports, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, is planning to hold a tri-series involving the England county side, Yorkshire, and South African domestic side, Titans.

The three cricket teams are involved in a partnership to find talented cricketers across the three countries and provide them with a pathway to showcase their talent to the cricketing fraternity. Initially, Lahore Qalandars and Yorkshire County Cricket Club signed a two-team deal but later on South Africa’s Titans were included to make it a three-way deal.

The deal also includes a player exchange program, scholarship programs for aspiring cricketers, and training opportunities. Pakistan’s ace right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf was signed by Yorkshire for the ongoing County Championship season as part of the player exchange program.

The proposal to conduct a series between the three sides is being considered by the Lahore Qalandars management as they look to promote the game further. The PSL 7 champions have been at the forefront of providing young cricketers with opportunities to succeed at the top level through their talent hunt program.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Finally Reveals Truth About Famous 99 World Cup Incident [Video]

The likes of Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, and Syed Faridoun have gone on to play the Big Bash League (BBL) with Rauf making himself an integral part of the national side as well.

The idea of the tri-series is in its initial phase and further details will be revealed by the franchise soon. It is expected that the series can take place later in the year but the venue is yet to be decided.