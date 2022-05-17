PSG’s Muslim Star Refuses to Play After Being Forced to Wear Rainbow Flag

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain’s defensive midfielder, Idrissa Gana Gueye, refused to play in their Ligue 1 match against Montpellier because he did not want to play in a shirt featuring the rainbow flag.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community and according to sources, Gueye did not want to endorse the community due to his Muslim faith.

According to the media, Gueye was fully fit and available for selection for the French champions but as later clarified by their coach, Mauricio Pochettino, “Gueye had to leave the team sheet due to personal reasons.”

The Senegalese star’s absence from the squad raised question marks in the French media as they labeled him as a homophobe.

French media publications also pointed out that Gueye missed the fixtures same time last season for what the club reported the player to be suffering from ‘stomach problems’.

Despite the absence of the former Everton star from the line-up, PSG secured a 4-0 win against Montpellier. Argentinian football superstar, Lionel Messi, scored a brace as PSG brought up their 25th win of the campaign. They have already secured the Ligue 1 title, their 8th title in the last 10 years, and 10th title overall.