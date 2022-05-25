5 Most Expensive Restaurants in Lahore

Lahore is home to a profusion of flourishing, luxurious eateries that offer a wide variety of delectables from all over the world. These high-end and well-reputed restaurants will tempt you to spend a little more money than you normally do, but with their delicious food and luxurious interiors, they are perfect for professional gatherings or formal dining. Here are five of the most expensive restaurants in Lahore that will delight your palate with their exquisite food.

5 Most Expensive Fine-Dining Restaurants in Lahore

1. Covo Restaurant

Covo Restaurant is one of Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore’s signature restaurants that is popular for its authentic traditional Italian cuisine. It offers a grandiose experience in a contemporary milieu with exquisite service. The premium set menu features hand-crafted pasta, imported steaks, and tantalizing pizzas made by certified Italian chefs.

The most expensive items on this luxury restaurant’s menu are the steaks that are prepared from imported Angus beef (the finest in the world), of which the Porter House (600 g) is the priciest available for Rs. 6,500.

2. Gai’a — Japanese Fusion Restaurant

Located in DHA Phase 5, Gai’a is a fine dining restaurant that serves elegant dishes with a rich influence from Asia, in a sophisticated and memorable dining experience. Its unique Japanese foods that look aesthetic and taste pleasant are prepared using high-quality ingredients and techniques, and are listed in a carefully curated menu.

One of Gai’a’s most expensive items is a 200 g Wagyu beef steak served with black truffle sauce, Thai red chili, and garlic chips, all for Rs. 8,500.

3. Amu

Nestled discreetly in the posh locality of Gulberg, Amu is one of the most expensive restaurants in the provincial capital. Known for its fine dining experience with a peaceful and relaxing ambiance, it is run by renowned Michelin-trained Chef Shahnawaz, and is popular for its high-class menu.

Amu does not offer a cornucopia of dishes but its food items are organic and prepared with the finest vegetables, spices, and herbs. Its bare minimum cost per head is around Rs. 6,000 but the palatable food makes it worth every rupee.

4. Sakura

Sakura is another upscale, fine dining restaurant inside the Pearl-Continental Hotel with multi-course meals comprised of mouth-watering Japanese delicacies. Its à la carte menu has authentic sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese courses besides a live teppanyaki counter that encapsulates Japanese food culture.

With sumptuous fusion courses served in a tranquil environment, Sakura charges an average of Rs. 4,000 for one meal per person but the excellence of its intimate dining experience makes it worth a visit.

5. Oak & Suede

Oak & Suede is a fine dining restaurant in one of the city’s plushest hotels — the Grand Ittehad Hotel. Its unique menu has items from different cuisines, including steaks, burgers, and salads, that are prepared from the highest quality ingredients and are bursting with flavors.

For Rs. 3,750, you can get the most expensive item on the menu — the USDA Prime Carpaccio.

When dining here, you can expect to spend a lot of money, but considering Oak & Suede’s reputation for exceptional food, it will not be a regret.

These five most expensive restaurants in Lahore are extravagant and serve amazing food that is worthy of indulgence. For a fine dining experience that envelops all five senses, visit these restaurants with their exclusive menus and superior services.