No Shortage of Petroleum Products in the Country: Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that the country has enough stocks of petroleum products and there is no chance of any shortage in the country amid long march and protest calls.

Addressing a news conference alongside Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan in Islamabad today, Malik said there is no shortage of petrol in the country as supply companies maintain enough oil reserves. He said that for the current month, additional supply up to 20% was already added in the system for any unforeseen circumstances. That would help in maintaining the supply chain of the petroleum products.

“We will be keeping an eye on the supply lines across country during the riots or protest”, said the minister of state.

He said that the previous government gave a subsidy on petrol and diesel till June but did not fund this subsidy through budgetary provisions.

He said the government is making an all-out effort to give subsidies and relief to the poor. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to give relief to the public with lower income, and a mechanism would be devised where people earning less than Rs. 30,000 would be given subsidy. Malik said that first the poor segment would be safeguarded and then the subsidy would be abolished.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir said that the government will defend the constitutional and elected government and the rights of the common people.