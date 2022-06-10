KPL Star Makes His Way to English County Worcestershire

Worcestershire have signed middle-order batter Kashif Ali on a short-term contract until the end of the 2022 season, after an impressive trial for their Second XI.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Slams Javed Afridi, Confirms No PSL 8 Matches in Peshawar

According to Worcestershire 2nd XI, coach Kadeer Ali spotted Kashif when playing T20 cricket last winter, adding that he is hungry to impress and earn a longer deal.

Kashif played for Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League and played a major role in lifting the trophy with 114 not out off 51 balls in the Eliminator and 54 off 29 in the final.

The 24-year-old scored a half-century for the South Asian Cricket Academy against the Worcestershire early in the season and was then offered the opportunity to trial at New Road.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Wins Hearts as Fan Invades Pitch to Hug Him [Video]

Pakistan-born Kashif has earned his three-and-a-half-month deal after an impressive series of performances in the red ball and T20 cricket for the Seconds. He will now represent Worcestershire for the remainder of the English summer.