Punjab Cabinet Approves 30% Increase in Salaries of Govt Employees

The Punjab cabinet approved a 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees. Chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, the cabinet approved the budget proposals of Rs. 3.226 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year 2022–23 during a special session on June 13.

Following the footprints of the federal budget 2022-23, the Punjab cabinet has decided to merge all ad-hoc relief.

The government will provide a 15 percent special allowance, coupled with a salary increase of 15 percent, which will be available to government employees of certain departments. Additionally, the Punjab cabinet, against the five percent proposed increment, approved a 15 percent increase in pensions.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, the provincial cabinet has approved a proposed allocation of Rs. 164.26 billion for infrastructure development projects, of which Rs. 80.77 billion has been set aside for road construction, Rs. 27.63 billion for the irrigation sector, Rs. 41.4 billion for the production sector, and Rs. 5 billion for the energy sector.

Moreover, the cabinet has allocated Rs. 125 billion for the Sehat Card Programme, Rs. 58.5 billion for the Sustainable Development programme, Rs. 31.5 Sustainable Development programme (South Punjab), Rs. 35 billion for road re-habilitation, Rs. 4.2 billion for the Skill Development programme, and Rs. 45 billion for public-private partnership.