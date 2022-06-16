PM Shehbaz Blames PTI for Hike in Petroleum Prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday blamed the latest hike in fuel prices on the previous government’s “worst-ever deal” with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a tweet, the premier said that he would share the specifics of the deal that was made between the IMF and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the public in the coming days.

“Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes. Govt is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to IMF deal that PTI govt signed. Will take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal soon. We will get out of these economic difficulties, IA,” the premier wrote.

I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with IMF & took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth. How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing? Details soon https://t.co/6Cjeimgfd1 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 16, 2022

“We will get out of these economic difficulties,” he added.

The statement comes a day after the government announced yet another massive hike in petroleum product prices, raising concerns of a further spike in the already high inflation.