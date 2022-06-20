Wasim Akram Returns to Cricket With Blistering 50 and Iconic Yorkers

Wasim Akram rolled back the time for fans during a charity event to honor the late Australian cricketer, Shane Warne, by taking three wickets, including former England captain, Michael Atherton.

The cricket match featured the likes of Brian Lara, Charlotte Edwards, Ian Bell, Monty Panesar, Michael Atherton, Neil Johnson, commentator Mark Nicholas, and Manoj Badale while the Clive Llyod performed umpiring duties.

ALSO READ Amir Gives Befitting Answer to Rohit Sharma Over Ordinary Bowler Comment

In a video that was shared by Cricket District on Twitter, Wasim Akram knocked Atherton’s stumps with a classic inswinging yorker. He also retweeted the video “Sorry @Athersmike we might get older, but some things will stay the same!”

Sorry @Athersmike we might get older but some things will stay the same 😉! https://t.co/k2SnvKGvX5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 19, 2022

The duo, who had played against each other in the 1990s, were smiling after the perfect yorker hit the middle and leg stump, and Akram celebrated the wickets.

ALSO READ Harbhajan Decides Against Predicting Pakistan-India WC Clash Winner After Humiliation

Akram, who was magnificent with the ball in the charity match, also impressed with the bat, scoring a blistering 50 in only 20 deliveries.

No doubt @wasimakramlive is a LION 🦁.

Bowled 4 overs got 3 wickets

Scored 50* in just 20 balls

He was playing a match in UK in memories of @ShaneWarne WASIM BAHI is a prefect allrounder in all ages.

Here is his another 6

وسیم بھائی آپ تو آج بھی نہیں تھکتے pic.twitter.com/BPNr6r7kjL — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) June 19, 2022

Atherton, who shared the dressing room with Wasim for many years in county cricket, regards Pakistan’s bowling great as one of the game’s greatest left-arm pacers.

Wasim, known as the Sultan of Swing, has 414 Test wickets at an average of 23.62 in 104 matches, and 502 ODI wickets, the second-most in history, at an average of 23.52 in 356 games.