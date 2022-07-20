Google Will Now Alert Android Users About Earthquakes in Pakistan

Google has expanded its services of the Android Earthquake Alerts System to Pakistan. The system automatically alerts the users in case of an earthquake.

According to the search-engine giant, Pakistan has been hit by several earthquakes in the past, especially in the western and northern regions of the country.

A statement released by Google said, “With the expansion of this earthquake alerts system, Android users in Pakistan may receive automatic early warning alerts that help them be prepared for an emergency”.

It explained that the system is a “no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people”.

How does it work?

The system utilizes the sensors equipped in Android smartphones, “The system uses accelerometers in active Android smartphones to detect seismic activities,” said the statement.

It alerts people in two ways, one by search and the other directly on Android devices. “The system provides near-instant information to Google Search,” the statement read.

When users search “earthquake” or “earthquake near me,” they would get relevant results including helpful resources on due action after an earthquake. Users also have an option to disable these alerts in their device’s settings.

To browse the settings, the user has to go to, Settings > Location > Advanced > Earthquake Alerts.

What type of alerts does it show?

According to the details, it shows two types of alerts, depending upon the intensity and magnitude of the earthquake:

“Be Aware” is shown when an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurs, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale hits. The user receives a notification along with the epicenter. “Take Action” is a full-screen alert for the jolts having a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 or more on the MMI scale. The phone plays a loud sound for this alert.

Where was this system initially launched?

It was first introduced in Greece and New Zealand. Currently, it is available in several countries including Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Turkey, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States of America.