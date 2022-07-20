Pakistan to Receive $9.2 Billion in FY23: Miftah Ismail

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, announced that Pakistan would receive a fund of $8 billion and a $1.2 billion investment from different sources for two power plants in the next few months.

Of the total funding, $4.6 billion will be provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), $1 billion ($600 million plus $400 million for two programs) by the World Bank (WB), $600 million by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and $1 billion from friendly countries. Pakistan will also receive $1.2 billion in oil financing from a friendly country.

ALSO READ PM Directs Constitution of Task Force for Elimination of Riba

The $1.2 billion investment for the Balloki Power Plant and the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant is likely to arrive in the upcoming months, Minister Ismail added. The government is also negotiating with the interested countries on the two projects on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.

Explaining the imports situation, the minister said that the total import bill would add up to $5.5 billion in July 2022, from which $2.7 billion is likely to be paid for the import of fuel, and $2.7 billion is to be expended on the imports of other products. Pakistan had imported products worth $2.6 billion by 18 July 2022. The total imports were over $7 billion in the previous months and will now be curtailed by almost $2 billion.

Minister Ismail explained that this reduction in imports was realized by creating a balance between imports and exports. In doing so, the government imposed strict rules on imports, which included a ban on the import of cars, mobiles, fridges, and other consumer goods.

The minister also told the media that Pakistan could not import more goods.

Commenting on the fuel subsidies provided by the previous government, he stated that some individuals had been hoarding diesel as a subsidy of Rs. 70 had been provided, which had led to high imports of fuel, which had, in turn, caused the import bill to increase. He informed that normally, the country had 6-7 days of diesel stock, which had increased to 60 days.

Responding to a question about the depreciating value of the rupee against the dollar, Minister Ismail said that the dollar value has risen globally, and not just in Pakistan; the Euro and the Yen have also depreciated against the dollar to a record increase in 22 years. He remarked that the recent deprecation in the currency is due to the political situation rather than an economic problem and opined that there is no economic reason for the recent depreciation in the value of the rupee.

Minister Ismail lauded the government’s recent decisions and stated that the trade-economic fundamentals have improved. He added that the government is trying to balance the imports and exports, which will lower the current account deficit and stabilize the currency.

Responding to the media’s questions, the minister claimed that the economy is moving towards stability and that things will smooth out after August. He also mentioned that the real effective exchange rate is depreciative, and the government policies were stabilizing the economy.

ALSO READ Pakistan and India Rank Poorly on Global Tax Concessions List Topped by Russia: Report

Minister Ismail also revealed that the ECC had also approved the import of two lakh tonnes of urea at $500 per unit instead of the actual price of $600.

He said that there was no impediment from the IMF as the government had fulfilled all the conditions, and the program is sure to be approved. He added that the IMF had asked to increase only the base tariff. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had initially disagreed with the increase but later accepted it as 60 percent of the consumers of the household tariff will not be subject to the increase. The government has filed a petition in this regard, and it is being reviewed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).