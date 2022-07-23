Govt Reopens Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Loan Scheme

The Government of Pakistan stated yesterday that it is resuming the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) — a low-cost housing program.

According to details, the resumption will be applicable for people whose applications have been approved and those who made advance payments.

The Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail, tweeted, “Just had a meeting at the SBP. The government will continue with the MGMP housing loan scheme for all those whose loan applications have been approved and who have paid advances (bayana). We will also ask the banks to reduce the interest rate charged”.

The minister explained that the government is going to restructure the scheme in order to expand it and make it more economical, and added, “This revised scheme will be rolled out soon”.

The Ministry of Finance had previously confirmed that the government had suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s popular housing scheme, which was providing low-cost houses for low-income people through loans on subsidized rates, to modify it as per the evolving market conditions and for an improved purview.

As per a statement, the SBP and the Finance Division were devising a mechanism to restructure the scheme that was to be launched within a week. It also assured that the investments made through the scheme would remain secure.