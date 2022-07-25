Ghandhara Nissan, Chery Automobile to Invest $10 Million in Pakistan

Ghandhara Nissan Limited plans to invest another $10 million in the Pakistani automotive industry over the next four years.

This was revealed during the official brand launch of Chery Automobile Co Ltd “A Glance Into The Future of SUVs” arranged in Islamabad to celebrate the company’s entry into the Pakistani automotive market.

The Chinese automaker has partnered with Ghandhara Nissan Limited for local assembly and distribution of Tiggo Series sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Chery’s top-of-the-line award-winning models “Tiggo-8 Pro” and “Tiggo-4 Pro” were also showcased during the event.

While addressing the attendees, Chery Executive Vice President Charlie Zhang said, “Chery’s entrance to Pakistan’s automotive market represents a colossal leap in the ongoing progress of local manufacturing infrastructure and economic activity.”

He added, “We believe that, with the close collaboration and cooperation of the Pakistani government, this will deliver sustainable benefits for the national economy, stakeholders, partners, Chery, and Pakistan’s automotive industry.”

ALSO READ Ghandhara Nissan Announces Decision on Chery Tiggo SUV Price Change

Ghandhara Group CEO Ahmed Kuli Khan Khattak said, “By localizing the manufacturing of components and parts and boosting development in the auto supplier industry, Pakistan will be provided with the much-needed technical assistance. This will also serve as a cornerstone for promoting Pak-China cooperation in the automobile industry that will significantly boost the country’s economy through exports.”

Both entities have planned to increase the production capacity and improve product quality while embracing the latest trends in technology. Ghandhara and Chery are eyeing localization and export as the next targets.

The event was attended by Chinese diplomats, politicians, senior government officials, and businessmen.