Pakistan Made 14 Million Mobile Phones in the Past 6 Months

Pakistan manufactured more than 14 million smartphones in the first half of 2022, says a new report from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). This was drastically higher than the number of smartphones imported during the same period, which was 1.14 million.

Out of the 14 million figure, 8.06 million were 2G handsets and the rest was all smartphones. According to PTA, 54% of the Pakistani mobile phone market consists of smartphones, and imports have surged by 3.52%. The number went from $2.593 billion in July-June 2020-21 to $2.684 billion during the same period last year.

Local manufacturing plants produced 1.67 million mobile phones in June 2022 alone. These facilities produced more than 24 million phones in 2021, which was an impressive 88% increase (13 million) over 2020. Mobile phone imports increased by 10 million last year, which was up from 24.5 million in 2020.

PTA says that the effective implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) along with favorable government regulations have aided local mobile phone production in Pakistan.

It has also benefited the local mobile phone market by reducing bogus handsets and creating a fair playing field for manufacturers. This also helped increase consumer trust by developing standardized legal routes for imports.

Going forward, Pakistan is expected to produce more phones than last year, but we will not have confirmation until the end of 2022.