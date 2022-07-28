Owner of Islamabad’s Renowned Private School Withholds Results of Ex-Wife’s Children

The owner of Islamabad’s one of the most renowned private schools has withheld the results of his ex-wife’s daughters.

According to details, Sohail Zarar Khan, owner of Froebel’s network of schools, has denied his ex-wife, Laleen Sukhera, a renowned author and consultant, from obtaining report cards and other information of her three daughters studying at Froebel’s F-7 branch.

Laleen recently took to Twitter to share her ordeal as the management of Froebel F-7 has denied helping her despite multiple requests over the past month and a half.

I have a 300 word urgent Islamabad news report to share with press: A mother has filed a complaint against a prominent school for refusing to share her children’s report cards because the school’s owner is her ex-husband. [email protected]

— 𝓛- Laaleen لعلین (@laaleen) July 27, 2022

She has also lodged a complaint with the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA). In the complaint, Laleel has accused Froebel F-7 of obstructing her rightful access to her daughters’ report cards at the behest of the owner.

Speaking in this regard, Laleen’s advocate, Muhammad Aqib, has said that it is the right of every parent to receive adequate information from schools regarding their children.

Laleen has observed that many fathers, specifically influential ones, continue to harass and torture their former and current wives and children. As a result, Pakistan has been listed at the second position in the latest Global Gender Gap Index. The country is in dire need of reforms as well as better implementation of existing laws.

Sohail owns Froebel’s network of schools along with his mother and two brothers. He was previously arrested for kidnapping his daughters from Laleen, who had received their custody from the court after a long legal battle.

Sohail also tried to list his son under Laleen’s name in NADRA records with the aim to subdue her through more litigation. Sohail’s current wife gave birth to his son two years after Laleen divorced him.