KPL Releases Official Anthem for the Second Edition

As there are only a few days until the start of the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), management and all the six franchises are finalizing preparations for the tournament.

Following the completion of the drafting process last week, KPL has now released its epic anthem, ‘Khelo Aazadi Se’ which has been performed by superstar singers, to hype up the fans to the next level.

ALSO READ ICC Confirms Written Assurance Over Ramiz Raja’s Concerns of Increasing Franchise Leagues

Sung by sensational singers Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, the anthem also features top Pakistani players such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, and Azam Khan to increase the fans’ excitement.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy66r4E5kIk

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk





In addition, the KPL administration made sure to include some breathtaking imagery of the valley’s grandeur while also promoting Kashmiri music in the anthem’s composition.

ALSO READ Ahmad Shehzad Surprised Over Allegations of Differences With Waqar Younis

It is worth noting here that the second edition of the KPL will begin on August 11 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, with the final match taking place on August 25 at the same venue.

The KPL, which does not have official T20 status, was launched in August 2021 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, with Rawalakot Hawks winning the inaugural edition.

ALSO READ Australian Pitch Curator Opens Up on ‘Useful’ Visit to Pakistan

This season, cricket fans will see some of Pakistan’s most prominent cricketers as icon players, including Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, and Sharjeel Khan, in the KPL.