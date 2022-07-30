KPL Releases Official Anthem for the Second Edition

As there are only a few days until the start of the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), management and all the six franchises are finalizing preparations for the tournament.
Following the completion of the drafting process last week, KPL has now released its epic anthem, ‘Khelo Aazadi Se’ which has been performed by superstar singers, to hype up the fans to the next level.
Sung by sensational singers Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, the anthem also features top Pakistani players such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, and Azam Khan to increase the fans’ excitement.
provider: youtube
url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy66r4E5kIk
src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1
src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1
src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Dy66r4E5kIk
In addition, the KPL administration made sure to include some breathtaking imagery of the valley’s grandeur while also promoting Kashmiri music in the anthem’s composition.
It is worth noting here that the second edition of the KPL will begin on August 11 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, with the final match taking place on August 25 at the same venue.
The KPL, which does not have official T20 status, was launched in August 2021 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, with Rawalakot Hawks winning the inaugural edition.
This season, cricket fans will see some of Pakistan’s most prominent cricketers as icon players, including Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, and Sharjeel Khan, in the KPL.