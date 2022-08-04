Rainfall in July Breaks 61-Year-Old Record in Pakistan

Pakistan experienced 181 percent above average rain with 177.6mm against the average of 63.1mm this July, making it the wettest July since 1961.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) monthly climate summary on Wednesday, last month’s downpour alone surpassed the overall monsoon seasonal rainfall by 26 percent.

A province-wise breakdown shows that Balochistan received more than 450 percent rain; Sindh over 308 percent; Punjab got more than 116 percent; Gilgit Baltistan (GB) more than 32 percent, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) experienced over 30 percent more than the average rains in July.

The monsoon began in northern areas on 30 June, a day earlier than usual, and July experienced three extensive rain spells, making it the wettest month of the year. On average, July’s rainfall contributed 45 percent and 21 percent to the monsoon and annual rainfall respectively.

Unfortunately, the heavy downpours also resulted in massive flash floods in southwest Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, causing significant loss of life and property, the PMD noted.

Wettest and Hottest Days in July

25 July was the wettest day of the month with Badin, Sindh, recording 219 mm rainfall, whereas Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base Masroor, Karachi, was the wettest place with the highest monthly total rain of 606 mm.

According to the PMD, the national average monthly temperature was 29.93°C in July 2022, which was 1.34°C lower than the monthly average of 31.27°C.

The nighttime (minimum) temperature was 24.83°C, being 0.47°C cooler than the country average of 25.30°C.

Conversely, the maximum daytime temperature in the country was 35.07°C, which was 2.15°C lower than the average of 37.23°C, the PMD added.

Moreover, Nokundi in Balochistan experienced the hottest day of the month at 48°C on 2 July, and the coldest temperature of the month was recorded in Kalam at 10°C on 16 and 17 July.