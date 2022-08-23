Proton Also Announces to Decreases Car Prices

Al-Haj Automotive has also joined the price cut movement by reducing the prices of Proton Saga and X70.
The company had increased its car prices recently by up to a whopping Rs. 900,000 following the Pakistani Rupee’s poor performance against the US Dollar. With the relaxation in import restrictions and USD rate depreciation, the company has announced a minor decrease in the prices of its cars.
Effective immediately, the new prices of all Proton cars are as follows:
|Model
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Decrease (Rs.)
|Saga Standard Manual
|2,824,000
|2,724,000
|100,000
|Saga Standard Automatic
|2,999,000
|2,899,000
|100,000
|Saga ACE Automatic
|3,149,000
|3,049,000
|100,000
|X70 Executive AWD
|6,850,000
|6,740,000
|110,000
|X70 Premium FWD
|7,300,000
|7,190,000
|110,000
Proton Saga has become significantly cheaper than its key competitors, i.e. Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto (all three are A-Segment cars). This gives Saga the advantage of being one of the cheapest, yet well-equipped family cars available in Pakistan.
In its recent social media post, Proton claimed that it has begun deliveries of both — Saga and X70 — across Pakistan. The post added that the delivery time for Saga is now only 2 months.
This is a significant upside for Proton amid the ongoing delivery delay crisis that has plagued the entire industry.