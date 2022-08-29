Twitter Erupts as General Bajwa’s Son Spotted With BCCI Secretary at Asia Cup

The high-octane clashes between arch-rivals Pakistan and India always attract famous personalities from both sides of the border, especially if the match is held at a neutral venue such as the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan and India’s recent encounter in the 2022 Asia Cup was one such occasion where stars from both countries were present in the stadium to cheer for their respective sides.

The high-profile match was one for the ages as both the teams fought tooth and nail to gain supremacy. The back-and-forth encounter eventually saw India run out as winners as they chased down a low target of 148 with 5 wickets and one ball to spare. While the fans from both countries enjoyed the epic encounter, some of the fans in Pakistan were not too pleased with the action off the pitch.

Few of the fans in the country were outraged as they saw the son of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Saad Bajwa, sitting alongside the Board of Cricket Control in India’s (BCCI) Secretary and Asian Cricket Council President, Jay Shah, and President of UAE Cricket Board, HH Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. Jay Shah is the son of notorious BJP leader, Amit Shah, who is also India’s Minister of Home Affairs.

The fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they questioned Saad’s presence at the game alongside the two officials.

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

