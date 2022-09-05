CCL the First Pharmaceutical in Pakistan to Launch UN Sustainability Goals

CCL has a heritage of more than 50 years where they have contributed to society through their products, services, and awareness activities.

To take these contributions to a global scale, they have commenced their alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 by launching CCL “Hand in Hand” Sustainability initiatives across the organization on 23 August 2022.

This event was attended by their Head Office and Plant employees, as well as global teams from 22 Countries virtually. This historic launch means CCL will now work towards reducing its carbon footprint and continue its journey towards a healthier, happier future.

The UN SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well Being) and 13 (Climate Action) have been chosen, which best encompass the value chain, manufacturing process, and those whose lives CCL touches through its products and services.

Their sustainability strategy is based on 5 pillars: Energy, Materials, Processes, Employees, and the Community. Under these pillars, they have created teams that have devised actions for 2022 – 23.

At the Hand in Hand kick-off event, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Chairman CCL, said, “I take this opportunity to reach out to all our employees across the globe with these action plans and engage them for this great cause.”

“Climate action is not going to affect our lives in the future, it already is affecting it through floods, natural calamities, heatwaves, etc. By continuing to work together and prioritizing sustainability, we will do our part to ensure a greener tomorrow for future generations to come,” he added.