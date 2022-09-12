8 Panadol Alternative Medicines You Can Buy in Pakistan

Pakistan currently faces a severe shortage of the commonly used over-the-counter (OTC) drug, paracetamol, amid its higher demand because of the rising number of dengue and coronavirus cases and waterborne diseases caused by the monsoon floods.

Resultantly, there is a nationwide shortage of Panadol and citizens are looking for alternatives as it is becoming increasingly hard to find the drug.

Paracetamol is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) — a leading drug manufacturer in Pakistan — under the brand name ‘Panadol’.

Its sudden shortage has left people scrambling for alternative brands that produce the same drug under different names.

Following is the list of alternative drugs, produced by other local brands in Pakistan.

Brand Name Manufacturer Dosage (mg) Retail Price Askprol Askari Pharmaceuticals 500 Rs. 100 Calpol (200 pack) GSK 500 Rs. 312 Disprol Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Pakistan 500 Rs. 180 Doliprane Sanofi Aventis 500 Rs. 100 Paracetamol Ferozsons Laboratories 500 Rs. 129 Pracmol Glitz Pharma 500 Rs. 460 Vamol Valor Pharmaceuticals 500 Rs. 100 Boschtamol Bosch Pharmaceuticals 500 Rs. 70

Here is the list of alternatives to Panadol’s pediatric dosage in Pakistan.

Brand Name Manufacturer Dosage (mg) Retail Price Calpol Pediatric (90 ml) GSK 120mg/5ml Rs. 46 Askprol Askari Pharma 120mg/5ml Rs. 15 Paracetamol (450ml) Ferozsons Pharma 120mg/5ml Rs. 56 Pracmol (60 ml) Glitz Pharma 120mg/5ml Rs. 25

Experts have attributed the shortage of Panadol primarily to its high demand which has affected its production.

Ali Khizar, a journalist, has stated that the GSK manufactures over 450 million tablets of Panadol each month. However, the company’s production cost is higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) set by the government, which is why it has lowered its production to a bare minimum, resulting in its scarcity.

Note: The prices and availability of the above-mentioned brand names may vary depending upon the location. The prices data was taken from DrugInfoSys — a database of drugs available in Pakistan.