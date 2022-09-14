Lowari Tunnel Project Cost Rises Almost Sixfold to Rs. 46 Billion: Report

The cost of the Lowari Tunnel Project has risen almost sixfold to Rs. 46 billion, which is 576% of the original 2004-approved PC-I cost.

The initial cost of the Lowari project has undergone three revisions since 2004, going from Rs. 7.98 billion to Rs. 46.04 billion in 2022, according to official sources cited by The Nation. The rise is due to execution delays, insufficient funds, and local currency depreciation.

The project completion timeline is 19 years and two months (230 months), beginning in September 2005 and ending in October 2024. The tunnel is situated between Dir and Drosh, linking the former to Chitral.

Project Timeline

In 2004, at a cost of Rs.7.98 billion, ECNEC approved the original project proposing the construction of an 8.60-kilometer-long mini Electric Rail Tunnel for public transport and cargo carriers.

In January 2009, the sponsor completed the entire cut of the 8.51-kilometer-long Lowari Rail Tunnel. Later, it was decided to convert the already excavated rail tunnel to a road tunnel by enlarging its existing cross-section by up to 3 meters to accommodate cable ducts, a two-lane road, and a 2.0-meter emergency lane.

With a revised scope, ECNEC approved the Rs. 18.13 billion PC-I in November 2011. Later, the project administrators decide to increase the total width of the roadway from 6 to 7.5 meters to ensure the safety of passing vehicles. Thereafter, the project cost increased to Rs. 26.85 billion, prompting the preparation of a second revised PC-I for processing by ECNEC.

NHA also cited the local currency fluctuation for another revision of the 2nd revised PC-I which altered the project cost. ECNEC approved the second revised PC-I of the project in August 2016 at a total cost of Rs. 26.85 billion.

In the latest revision, the sponsor requested an increase in funds to Rs. 46.04 billion from Rs. 26.85 billion. Given the latest resurgence of the US dollar and general inflation, the project cost will likely rise further.