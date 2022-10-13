Is TCS in Financial Jeopardy and Firing Employees?

Pakistan’s delivery market is apparently coming down from its pandemic highs with logistics pioneer, TCS, taking the biggest damage yet.

Sources from the industry are claiming that the company has started laying off a big chunk of its workforce in a bid to curb slowdowns and avoid facing a shutdown in the months ahead. The word on the street is that TCS has laid off hundreds of employees and top management is moving a lot of pieces to cut back on Rs. 1.2 billion in losses incurred because of Yayvo, a TCS-backed e-commerce venture.

Industry sources told ProPakistani that the company is laying off employees at both the blue-collar and white-collar levels. They’re also claiming the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harris Jamali has been asked to resign as TCS looks for motivation elsewhere. London-based President of TCS, Saira Awan Malik, may move back to Pakistan to help the business survive, they added.

For the time being, TCS is looking into a Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) agreement to secure the ability to ship goods from Pakistan to either (a) Iraq, Iran, and Russia or (b) the United States. The source implied that TCS has to choose one because “selecting (a) over (b) would jeopardize relations with (b) and vice versa”.

In response to a question on whether the company intends on prioritizing a segment for driving growth, the sources remarked that TCS will use its Studio by TCS business unit, a subsidiary that handles US/UK export deliveries for high-end goods to offset the losses caused by Yayvo.

Our channel checks couldn’t verify how deep the blowback goes, but all the rumors and expectations don’t paint a good picture. For now, only one thing remains clear TCS is possibly in the process of rebuilding itself and intends on offsetting losses to resume normal operations.

Given the nature of work and the business model followed by entities thriving in the space, rumors almost always lead to the truth. However, in response to our query for an official comment on the matter, the company rebuffed speculations and discarded all rumors about terminating its work staff. They said,

TCS is aware of rumors circulating in certain circles regarding the alleged right-sizing of the company. We not only unequivocally refute the rumors but would also request that such news is not taken seriously. There are no plans to terminate any employees and no such action has been taken.

The statement added, “TCS is a proud Pakistani company that has over the last four decades built a reputation based on trust and corporate responsibility and as an employer of choice. TCS is continuing in its tradition of innovation and entrepreneurship implementing a strategic decision to grow the company to benefit its employees and the country”.

The company’s official stance on gossip has put a question mark on whether the rumors are true or not. Is TCS really in trouble?

Maybe not because the company was awarded the top prize at the monthly Daraz awards today, with the Alibaba-owned firm relishing its collaboration with TCS. This award comes on the heels of Yayvo’s demise, which resulted in an Rs. 1.2 billion loss to the logistics group as it struggled to secure bailouts and restructure its management team.

With all of the evidence and rumors in hand, everyone would agree that companies that do not have a clear path to profitability in the short or medium term are the most vulnerable. Access to capital has become more limited, as has the appetite for growth at any cost. There’s a chance that the next few weeks will reveal whether TCS is downsizing or not, or if an investment is planned to avoid firing anyone. What do you think?