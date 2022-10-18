Pakistan’s First-Ever Gaming Metaverse ‘The Cloud City’ is Coming

NARSUN Studios is announcing the first-ever gaming metaverse in Pakistan – The Cloud City Metaverse (TCCM) – and the whole world’s eyes are on it. The founders of the company believe it to be Pakistan’s first giant step towards Web3.

The Cloud City Metaverse is a free-to-play MMORPG game built on Unreal Engine. It is a culmination of everything web3, a complete gaming metaverse with built-in economic functions, propelling you into a parallel universe of digital identity and immersive experiences.

TCCM is powered by NARSUN Studios – a blockchain and game development studio that has been working in the most captivating space out there at the moment: Gamification of Blockchain and NFTs.

NFT design, smart contract development and deployment, custom NFT marketplaces, metaverse development, wallet development and integration, ideation to deployment of play-to-earn games, NARSUN has been doing it all.

Founder and CEO of NARSUN Studios, Umer Abbas, discussed the project with ProPakistani and said, “My team and I have been working on web 3 projects for a while now but it was time we did something for our country too.”

“Ahsan (CEO, TCCM) and I wanted to educate our people about the beauty of this space and bring more opportunities to our country. Our country has always been perceived as tech-illiterate but this will be a sign to the world that we can do it,” he added.

TCCM Features

Engage with the world in a virtual reality never imagined before. As the world falls, TCCM claims to offer a revolutionary digital landscape where you live your way.

Create and own anything in this world with TCCM creator tools. Attend live shows, concerts, and other events in the TCCM entertainment center. Set up your shop in the TCCM business enclave and give your brand exposure like never before. Dream it, and you can have it.

TCCM for Businesses

TCCM aims to provide not just gaming opportunities, but will also help in developing business opportunities as the concept of trading, buying, and selling becomes as easy as possible. Reaching out to different products and businesses will become easier than what we see today.

To accelerate growth for your business, here’s how you can use TCCM:

Build custom environments for your business needs.

Market your products and clients in the glamour of the meta.

Showcase your art in TCCM art exhibitions.

Create & Sell your NFTs in our marketplace. Browse through them, meta style.

Convert your NFT collections into metaverse skins.

Bring your guild to the metaverse and play from a large portfolio of games.

Create a metaverse-based product.

Give your customers the experience of shopping from your store while sitting at home.

Launch your store with a bang in TCCM. Sky is the limit.

The project will help in boosting business opportunities for brands by encouraging them to grow with this easy-to-use platform. Brands can provide a fresh approach to help stay relevant to existing customers while attracting new ones.

“The tremendous amount of engagement and brand awareness that businesses will get using TCCM and that too in the most affordable way, is amazing,” shared Ahsan, CEO of TCCM.

“We’ve already made a noise in the international market because of the opportunities that we provide to businesses and the graphics we create to do so. We’re hoping our people too will soon jump the bandwagon and be the trendsetters this time,” he added.