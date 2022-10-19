ECC Defers Rs. 5 Billion Grants Summary for 7th Population and Housing Census

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has deferred a Rs. 5 billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) summary for the conduct of the 7th population and housing census.

It is pertinent to note that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in its meeting approved the final results of the 6th population and housing census 2017, and the CCI also decided that the process of the next census should start as early as possible according to international best practices by using the latest technology.

In compliance with the said decision of the CCI, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) started preparatory work to conduct the first-ever digital population and housing census, and the Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives constituted a census advisory committee comprising renowned demographers and experts to devise recommendations for the adoption of international best practices by using the latest technology for the 7th population and housing census.

The committee recommended carrying out the census “digitally” with real-time monitoring and geo-tagging of all structures at the block level.

The activities for conducting the 7th population and housing census are in full swing, and the pilot census was completed on August 3, 2022. Sources said that the department has asked for Rs. 5 billion for the conduct of the 7th population and housing census.