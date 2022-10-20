Audit Reveals FBR Failed to Recover Rs. 4.28 Billion Withholding Tax in Financial Year 2020-21

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failed to recover Rs. 4.28 billion withholding tax during the financial year 2020-21, reveals a document available with the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

The document, seen by Propakistani, states that the audit for the financial year 2020-21 brought to light that 317 withholding agents of FBR in 16 field offices failed to deduct withholding tax while making payments to suppliers, service providers, and contractors.

The Board did not take sufficient measures to recover the lost revenue amounting to Rs, 4.28 billion.

ALSO READ Tax Exemption For Non Custom Paid Cars Ends on June 30, 2023

AGP also highlighted that the FBR was apprised of lapses in tax collection from March to November 2021. The Board responded that Rs. 55.17 million had been charged, while the recovery was still awaited. Furthermore, it also said that for the rest of Rs. 4.22 billion, it had initiated legal proceedings.

In December 2021, the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) directed the Board to recover the charged amount as well as complete the legal proceedings and report compliance by 15th January 2022.

The document noted that the Board has still not submitted a response in this regard.