Here’s the Prize Money Pakistan Will Get in the 2022 T20 World Cup

The 2022 T20 World Cup is heading towards the business end as Pakistan, India, England, and New Zealand have confirmed their place in the top four. Pakistan, England, and New Zealand have made it to their second consecutive semi-final while India has replaced last year’s winners, Australia, this time around.

ALSO READ Pakistan Way Ahead of Other Teams in Terms of Top Finishes in T20 World Cups

Pakistan, England, and India will be aiming to win the trophy for the second time in their history and level West Indies as the only other multiple T20 World Cup champions, while New Zealand will be looking to overcome the disappointment of last year’s loss in the final and get their hands on the trophy for the first time.

Apart from the honor of winning the trophy, all four teams will also be focused on bagging huge prize money. According to the ICC, all participating teams will be awarded a part of the total prize pool according to their finishing position in the T20 World Cup. The total prize pool is set at USD 5.6 million.

Teams that were knocked out in the Super 12s stage were awarded USD 70,000 each, while teams that were eliminated in the first round were awarded USD 40,000 each out of the total prize pool. Apart from this, USD 40,000 was awarded for every win in both the Super 12s and the first round.

The four semi-finalists have all to play for in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The losers of the semi-finals will be awarded USD 400,000 while the winners will qualify for the finals to fight for the winning prize money of USD 1.6 million. The runners-up of the tournament will be awarded USD 800,000.

Till now, the Pakistan cricket team has already earned a total of USD 120,000 in the ongoing mega-event as they registered three victories in the Super 12s stage. The Men in Green are guaranteed another USD 400,000 but they will be aiming to go for the largest share of the prize pool by winning the tournament.

Prize Money Distribution