AJK University’s Head of Department Arrested for Harassing Female Student

A professor and Head of Department at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University has been arrested for allegedly harassing one of his female students.

According to details, Dr. Ghazanfar Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, heads the Department of Biotechnology at AJK University. He was arrested on Wednesday after severe public backlash.

ALSO READ Inflation to Trigger Steep Rise in Inequalities in Pakistan

Dr. Ghazanfar had harassed a female student, however, the university did not take any action against him. After the matter came to the attention of the public, the police jumped into action.

Subsequently, AJK University has suspended Dr. Ghazanfar with immediate effect. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza has replaced the disgraced professor.

At the same time, the senior administration of AJK University and some notable influential individuals in the area are pressurizing the police to release Dr. Ghazanfar.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Reveals Babar Azam was Made Pakistan’s Captain on His advice

Meanwhile, local residents have claimed that Dr. Ghazanfar has a track record of being involved in such objectionable acts. However, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) suppressed the matter every single time.

They have demanded a transparent investigation against Dr. Ghazanfar and the VC, who have tainted the image of the prestigious institute, adding that they must be held accountable to restore the image of the university.