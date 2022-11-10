Concave Naturals Adds to Cart the Key to Prosperity in Food Rehabilitation

In June 2022, Pakistan was struck with one of the worst natural disasters in the nation’s history. With more than one-third of the country under water, the already fragile humanitarian and economic crisis has worsened.

According to the UNHCR Supplementary Appeal, as of 23 September 2022, 33 million people were affected and half a million were displaced.

The latest statistics show that as of 8th September, over 1,600 had been injured, 325,000 homes destroyed, 735,000 livestock lost, and 2 million acres of crops damaged.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” stated Pakistan’s climate change ministry.

The flash flooding and torrential rains have determinately threatened our astounding nation’s welfare and progression.

The unprecedented rainfall and flooding continue, disabling the working force and washing away their revenue and hard work.

In light of these catastrophic and life-altering circumstances, Concave, which currently banners 9 diverse and holistic brands, has taken the remarkable and practical initiative to prioritize flood-struck victims’ rehabilitation.

Upholding the core values of inclusivity, Concave believes in the importance of community and how empowering individuals through opportunity is the roadmap to success.

Concave Craft, one of Concave’s brands, is a one-stop shop that provides a wide collection of home and lifestyle products that pay ode to Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and art.

The brand is determined to tap into the heritage, talent, and skill of artisans, no matter where they are located in our country provide them with a platform to showcase their work.

Additionally, Concave Naturals, a business that embraces sustainability offers its customers a plethora of rich and natural products that are categorized as skincare, edibles, and aromatherapy.

Addressing the aftermath of the 2022 floods and acknowledging the responsibility that falls upon the rest of the community to support flood victims and restore normality in their life after such traumatizing events has been a priority for Concave.

To that end, the e-commerce platform of Concave Naturals and Concave Craft have been revamped to enable artisans’ access to the market and be able to put their art out in the world while putting food on the table.

The goal is to focus on the skill development and training of affected communities so that their products are more marketable, and they employ the use of contemporary design, ultimately improving their economic situation.

A special focus on indigenous crafts and artisanal food lines is noteworthy so that it gains the recognition it deserves. The brands are actively working with talent from Sindh, Balochistan, & Swat.

With an economy standing on broken legs, Concave, through its efforts in involving affected communities in its brand, has proven itself to be the country’s crutches.

To support the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities, head over to www.concavecraft.com and www.concavenaturals.com and add to cart the hard work and key to their prosperity.

Artisans can also reach out for a listing of their products to get an incredible platform to showcase their work and be part of this rewarding initiative in the following ways:

Phone at +92 51 111 127 238

WhatsApp at +92 349 22 27238

Email for support at [email protected] or [email protected]

Visit the website www.concavecraft.com or www.concavenaturals.com.