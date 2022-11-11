2 Pakistanis Shortlisted for T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named nine players as candidates for Player of the Tournament in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with the fans getting the chance to vote for the winner.

According to the details, two Pakistani cricketers, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah, have also made the cut after outstanding performances in the month-long showpiece tournament.

The ongoing eighth edition in Australia began with Namibia upsetting Sri Lanka, and the tournament has since seen some stellar performances from players and teams, with some encounters ending in thrilling finishes.

Shadab Khan, who has been a standout performer for his team with both the ball and the bat throughout the event, has taken 10 wickets and scored 78 runs, including a blistering half-century in a must-win game against South Africa.

Shaheen Shah, on the other hand, had a bad start to the tournament but has emerged as Pakistan’s match-winner in the last four games, taking 10 wickets including four against Bangladesh and two in the semi-final.

The remaining seven shortlisted performers include Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, who is the World Cup’s leading run scorer so far, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Three England players including captain Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Alex Hales, as well as Zimbabwe all-rounder, Sikandar Raza and Sri Lankan spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, are on the list.