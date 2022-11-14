FTO Directs FBR to Identify Officials Behind ‘Organized’ Tax Fraud

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to identify the tax officers who facilitated organized tax fraud, misled higher authorities, and played with state revenue while handling the case of China National Electric Wire and Cable Import and Export Corporation Lahore at Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue (ATIR) Lahore.

The FTO has also instructed FBR to assign the case to the inquiry team to conduct a probe into the affairs of the complainee company and submit a compliance report within 60 days.

Waheed Shahzad from Republic Motors Lahore filed a complaint with the FTO on alleged malpractices of the tax department in the handling the case of China National Electric Wire and Cable Import and Export Corporation.

The complainant alleged that the tax department brokered an illegal and engineered decision through ATIR.

According to the complainant, ATIR Lahore, with the active connivance of the Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Lahore’s departmental representative, passed the order on 17th June 2022 in the case of China National Electric Wire and Cable Import and Export Corporation Lahore vs The CIR RTO Lahore in a dubious manner. The said order suffers from some blatant legal pitfalls and it aims at rescuing some departmental officers and the complainee company from their misdeeds evident from the record.

Under the law, ATIR can only entertain an appeal against an order passed by the Commissioner IR (Appeals). Contrary to that, the ATIR entertained an appeal in absence of any written order by the concerned Commissioner Appeals. Thus, it is patently illegal being contrary to unambiguous provisions of law.

After obtaining the said order of ATIR, the department misleadingly presented the same before the President of Pakistan, apparently to elicit a favorable decision in representations, filed by the department and individual officers of FBR against the decision of this office in the case of the complainee company.

Once the goal was achieved, the said illegal order of ATIR Lahore has been reversed/recalled by the same division bench.

After hearing the case, the FTO issued its finding and said that ATIR Lahore has illegally entertained the aforesaid appeals without having any order from the first appellate forum. The concerned field formation seems to be in the picture yet in para-wise comments Chief Commissioner of Inland Revenue (CCIR) RTO Lahore has denied receipt of any notice for hearing by concerned CIR Zone-Il RTO Lahore from ATIR Lahore.

Hearings were conducted by ATIR on 2nd March, 1st April and 18th April 2022, and Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue CTO Lahore Talat Mehmood, posted as a departmental representative, appeared on behalf of RTO Lahore even though he was not authorized. The ATIR passed illegal order on 17th June 2022 and remanded the case to CIR (Appeals) Lahore.

The FTO further said that the order confirms that the departmental representative had given the statement before the ATIR that the department had no objection to the case being remanded back. However, RTO Lahore in its para-wise comments has categorically disowned the statement given by the departmental representative.

FTO findings further say that the comments filed by CTO are completely evasive and fail to explain how and why CTO’s representative appeared without authorization on behalf of RTO Lahore and thus facilitated the said illegal proceedings of case remand to CIR Appeals.

Once the case was remanded to CIR Appeals, CTO Lahore/FBR and individual officers involved in alleged illegal favors to the complainer company filled misleading and engineered representations before the President of Pakistan.

Once the desired results were achieved and consequent upon the alarm raised by the complainant, ATIR’s same bench recalled its earlier illegal order.

The FTO recommended the FBR assign the case to the inquiry team already constituted by FBR to conduct a probe into the affairs of the complainee company, identify the officers who facilitated this organized tax fraud, misled higher authorities, and played with the state revenue.

The ombudsman also asked the tax body to take up the case of ATIR Lahore with the Ministry of Law for appropriate corrective measures and submit a compliance report within 60 days.