Karachi Board Announces Intermediate Part 1 Pre-Medical Results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has officially announced the results of the annual examinations of class 11 (pre-medical).

According to the details, the results of class 11 (pre-medical) examinations have been posted on the official website of BIEK.

In addition, students can also view their results on BIEK’s android app, which can be downloaded from Play Store. It is pertinent to mention here that BIEK conducted class 11 exams between 18 June and 6 July this year.

Earlier, all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab officially announced the results of the first annual examinations of class 11 on 17 November.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, released their results on their respective websites.