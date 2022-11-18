Mas-Wrestling Federation Accused of Smuggling Athletes Out of Pakistan for Huge Sums

According to sources, a fake Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation is allegedly involved in smuggling people out of the country posing as athletes which could possibly be the biggest scandal in Pakistan’s sporting history.

According to details, the fake entity, Traditional Sports and Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation, helps people posing as athletes in applying their visas to various countries for sporting events which enables them to move out of the country without any issue. The scandal has been brought to light after several athletes complained of the wrongdoings of the fake board.

Sources have claimed that Nawab Furqan Ahmed, the self-proclaimed president of Traditional Sports and Pakistan Mas-Wrestling, has been involved in smuggling Pakistanis to the USA, Brazil, Romania, and Turkey among other countries.

A total of 11 people were allegedly smuggled to Romania and Turkey in 2021, while 18 people have already been smuggled to Romania, Brazil, and USA in 2022. Sources have further revealed that Rs. 2-2.5 million is allegedly being charged from each ‘athlete’ to smuggle them out of the country.

Pakistan’s international athletes revealed the major scandal as they approached the original Pakistan Wrestling Federation and the Pakistan Olympic Association. According to sources, the Director General Sports Board of Punjab, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have also been informed about the human smuggling scam.

Senior Vice President of Pakistan Wrestling Federation and President of Punjab Wrestling Federation, Arshad Sattar, revealed that ‘Traditional Sports and Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation’ is not approved by Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Sports Board, and other provincial boards. The fact was also confirmed by Nawab Furqan Ahmed himself.

Arshad Sattar further revealed that the fake athletes have nothing to do with mas-wrestling and traditional sports. He stated that people were taken to different countries in the name of sports and they did not come back to Pakistan. He further revealed that strict action will be taken if the fake federation is found guilty of the allegations.

Nawab Furqan Ahmed also responded to the claims of the athletes that his entity is involved in human smuggling. He stated that these athletes have been banned for life as they were sent to the countries to take part in sports but they did not take part in any event. He said that the athletes had fun in various countries for six months before coming back to the country and then made serious allegations against him.

Nawab Furqan has denied the allegations leveled by the wrestling federation and the athletes, saying he isn’t involved in any wrongdoing and its mere propaganda against him and his federation.

He further added that they have been targeted by the Pakistan Wrestling Federation for a long time now because they have provided an alternate platform to the athletes.